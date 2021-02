CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The latest on power outages across the tri-state and an update on the forecast from Meteorologist Bryan Hughes.

Our 13 News team has the latest details on the storm.

Stay up to date with the current headlines and latest weather impacting the tri-state now on 13 News, and our mobile app.

Follow Bryan Hughes on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

Follow Hannah Goetz on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

Follow Lily Bradley on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.