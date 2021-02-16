WATCH LIVE: 13 News at 7

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Another winter storm swept through the tri-state overnight leaving another layer of ice as crews have been still working to repair damage from the ice and snow that hit the area Thursday, Feb. 11.
Our 13 News team has the latest details on the storm.
Stay up to date with the current headlines and latest weather impacting the tri-state now on 13 News today!
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.