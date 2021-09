CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- The surge in cases is clearly one reason that people are heading to testing and vaccination clinics, such as this one today on Charleston's West Side. More than 1,600 new positive cases were identified in the past day, and the active cases are now past 18,000. 670 people are in hospitals, a number that hasn't been that high since February. Health officials are trying to turn the tide.

"By going out and doing testing and vaccinations, that is our only way out of this. We know that people need to be wearing masks and being socially distant, but we have those tools in our toolbelt. We need to be testing. We need to be vaccinating. And absolutely we need to be out in the community," said Dr. Sherri Young, of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.