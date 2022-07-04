A replay of the parade will be available in this article shortly

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—The USA’s “Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration” is back in Ripley this year.

The 4th of July parade held in Ripley, West Virginia, is a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s.

According to the Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau events for the town’s annual Independence Day celebration begin Wednesday, June 29, and will run through Friday, July 8. Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader says the events include free concerts, a carnival, a two-mile run, fireworks, and of course, the oldest and largest parade in the Mountain State.

A schedule of events is below:

9:00 a.m. – Little Patriot’s Hour

10:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

11:30 a.m. – Firecracker 2-Mile race

Noon – Grand Parade

2:00 p.m. – Carnival opens

2:00 p.m. – WV Kids on First sing

2:30 p.m. -Kurt Shultis sings

4:00 p.m. – Track 9 performs

6:00 p.m. – Ultra Sound performs

8:00 p.m. – Rick K Road Trip performs

10:00 p.m. – Fireworks

WOWK 13 News is a sponsor of Ripley’s 4th of July Parade and we will be broadcasting the event live on-air and online.