The Great Rubber Duck Race returns to Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a 16-year hiatus, a local fundraiser is returning to West Virginia’s Capital City.
City of Charleston officials are announcing the return of “The Great Rubber Ducky Race.” The event is by the WV American Water Company and the United Way of Central WV.
13 News Anchors Rob Macko and Merrily McAuliffe stopped by Haddad Riverfront Park where the city officially announced the return of the event.
The actual event is scheduled for Sept. 4.
