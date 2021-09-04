The Great Rubber Duck Race is back! Here’s who won

Puddles the Duck at the announcement The Great Rubber Duck Race will be returning to Charleston after a 16-year hiatus! the event is slated for Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo: 13 News Anchor Merrily McAuliffe)

UPDATE (12:50 P.M. Sept. 4, 2021): The 2021 Great Rubber Duck Race is complete! Here’s who won:

First Place: James Slamick – $4,000 prize

Second Place: Julie Savilla – $1,000 prize

Third Place: Kelly Whitlock – $500 prize

The rubber ducks float down the Kanawha River during the 2021 Great Rubber Duck Race. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Anchor Rob Macko)

Organizations help keep the rubber ducks on track as they float to the finish line in the 2021 Great Rubber Duck Race. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Anchor Rob Macko)

Puddles the Duck was out to watch the 2021 Great Rubber Duck Race. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Anchor Rob Macko)

The rubber ducks arrive at the 2021 Great Rubber Duck Race. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Anchor Rob Macko)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2021 Great Rubber Duck Race is about to begin in the Kanawha River.

The city says 6,000 rubber ducks will be dropped off the South Side Bridge into the Kanawha River where one lucky duck will race to the Magic Island to win the grand cash prize. The rest of the proceeds will go to the United Way’s Community Impact Fund, which serves five counties of non-profit agencies.

The original goal was to sell 5,000 ducks to raise money for the Community Impact Fund, and they’ve exceeded that goal by 1,000.

You can watch the race, sponsored by West Virginia American Water, the United Way of Central West Virginia and WOWK 13 News, right here on wowktv.com. The last time the event took place was 16 years ago.