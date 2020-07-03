Watch us with an antenna? You need to read this

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’re a cord-cutter you may need to re-scan your TV to continue receiving free WOWK – TV programming. The switchover happens at 12:30 p.m., following 13 News at Noon.

As part of the FCC’s mandatory “spectrum repack”, WOWK – TV must move our signal to a new over the air channel. However, it doesn’t affect everyone. John Osborne, the Director of Engineering at WOWK says, “The first thing to keep in mind is that anyone who gets us through cable, a satellite provider or some sort of online provider, like YouTube or Hulu.. They should be unaffected.”

It’s those of you in our viewing area who watch TV over the air with an antenna who will have to re-scan your TV.

If you would like detailed descriptions on how to rescan just visit: https://www.wowktv.com/wowkrescan/.

