SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of shoplifting and assaulting a store employee has been identified.

The Summersville Police Department posted a photo and video to Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who they say shoplifted from an area Walmart and then assaulted an employee.

Minutes later, Summersville PD updated the post saying that the suspect had been identified.

There is no word yet on the suspect’s identity or what charges she may face.