Water crossing weight limit lowered on Lewis County road

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the low-water crossing on Simmons Road, or CR 1250, is being lowered to three tons as a public safety precaution. Jan. 15, 2021.

LEWIS COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The weight limit on a low-water crossing in Lewis County, Kentucky is being reduced until repairs can be made.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the low-water crossing on Simmons Road, or CR 1250, is being lowered to three tons as a public safety precaution. The decision was made based on an engineering analysis, the cabinet says.

While conducting a statewide load rating analysis, bridge preservation engineers determined the reduction was necessary due to deterioration and insufficient supporting material.

The crossing is just south of Ray Lane near the intersection with Ribolt Epworth Road. The cabinet says they will work to repair the bridge as soon as possible.

