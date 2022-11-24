HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A water line break on Main Street near Western Hills has caused a boil water advisory in parts of Hurricane Thursday, according to Mayor Scott Edwards.

Edwards says an official notice will go out by phone or hand delivery to those impacted by the break.

Areas impacted include Main Street between Howard and Harbor Lane. Mayor Edwards says this includes Woodside Terrace, Hale Street, Fuller Street, Linda Street, Millard Street, Howard Street and Conner Avenue.

He says, since the Health Department is closed until Monday, the boil advisory will be in place until Monday. Edwards says he expects it to be released on Tuesday.