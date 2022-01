SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials say that the 600 block of Washington Street in Saint Albans is shut down because the water company is doing a water line repair.

They say that it will be shut down for, “a few hours.”

The 600 block is at the intersection of Washington Street and Washington Avenue in Saint Albans.

Saint Albans Water is at the scene of the waterline repair, Metro 911 says.