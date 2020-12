Traffic is down to one lane after a water main break in the 2900 block of Chesterfield Avenue in Charleston. (Photo Credit: WOWK Photojournalist Elbert Mosley)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Traffic is down to one lane after a water main break in the 2900 block of Chesterfield Avenue in Charleston.

The break happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, and crews are working to fix the problem.

Officials say some people in the area may have no water or experience low water pressure at this time.