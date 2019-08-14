Water main break closes road, 3 schools in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A broken water main has closed part of a road and three schools in South Charleston on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the break happened on Kanawha Turnpike and Irving Street at around 10 a.m.

West Virginia American Water Company reports service should be restored by early this evening.

Kanawha County Schools say that South Charleston High School, Bridgeview Elementary, and Richmond Elementary will close at 12:40 p.m. due to this water main break. They say buses will run their normal routes at that time or parents my divert to the emergency pickup plan.