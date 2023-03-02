Water flows from a bathroom tap (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in South Charleston.

According to West Virginia American Water, the break happened in the area of Central Avenue early Thursday morning.

The break has caused some residents to have no water, and Kanawha County Schools said Belle Elementary, Bridgeview Elementary, Richmond Elementary, McKinley Middle School, George C. Weimer Elementary School, and South Charleston High School were closed due to no water and water issues.

WV American Water says they estimate water service will be restored around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.