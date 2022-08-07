UPDATE (1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug.7, 2022): West Virginia American Water says 20th Street near Ninth Avenue and 10th Avenue in Huntington will be closed until at least Monday. The road was partially flooded on Sunday after a significant water main break.

The water company is on the scene now cleaning up and making repairs. They tell 13 News that a “variable of issues” caused this water main break but said they could not make further comments at this time.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 tells 13 News that a water main break flooded portions of 20th Street near Ninth Avenue and 10th Avenue.

Dispatchers do not know any other information at this time. Dispatchers tell us they have reached out to West Virginia American Water, but they have not heard back from them yet.

13 News also called various numbers associated with the water company. Those numbers were “unassigned to a party,” according to the automated answering service.

West Virginia American Water’s online alert map shows no issues in the area at this time, however, photos show the street was partially flooded.

13 News Reporter Anna King is on the scene now learning more information. We will update you as soon as possible.