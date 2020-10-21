Water main break in Sissonville affects some customers

Emergency officials say a water main break along Pinewood Drive in Sissonville. Officials with West Virginia American Water say approximately 215 customers will be impacted while repairs crews make repairs. Oct. 21, 2020

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Emergency officials say a water main break along Pinewood Drive in Sissonville. Officials with West Virginia American Water say approximately 215 customers will be impacted while repairs crews make repairs.

The company says a crew is on-site working to valve down the main break to make the repairs. Officials do not yet know the estimated time of restoration.

“Our crews are working as safely and quickly as possible, and customers will be notified of updates via our emergency alert notification system,” the company says.

Emergency officials say they’ve had reports of water spraying more than 50 feet into the air due to the main break.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.