SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A water main break is impacting some customers in Sissonville.

West Virginia American Water confirms that there is a water main break in the area of Maple and Morecott in Sissonville.

They say that customers may be experiencing low pressure or no water as a result of this break.

Crews are on the scene assessing before they make repairs.

No timeline as to how long repairs will take is available at this time.