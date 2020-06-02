Water main break occurs in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A water main break has occurred at the MacCorkle Access at Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston.

According to Megan Hannah, external affairs manager with West Virginia American Water, the company has a field crew and supervisors on site working to identify the cause of the break.

“At this time, the number of customers impacted and an estimated time of repair and restoration are unknown,” she says. “Travelers should avoid the area if possible as our crews work to quickly and safely make the repair.”

