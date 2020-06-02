CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A water main break has occurred at the MacCorkle Access at Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston.
According to Megan Hannah, external affairs manager with West Virginia American Water, the company has a field crew and supervisors on site working to identify the cause of the break.
“At this time, the number of customers impacted and an estimated time of repair and restoration are unknown,” she says. “Travelers should avoid the area if possible as our crews work to quickly and safely make the repair.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Peaceful protests continue in Charleston
- Man allegedly caught eating 90-year-old grandmother’s body
- Some waiting for funding, others committing fraud
- Live updates: George Floyd protests continue nationwide
- Missing Woman at Grandview Overlook found alive
- KY Gov. updates state on Louisville investigation, COVID-19
- Here’s what buffets look like after COVID-19
- Water main break occurs in Charleston
- WV Governor says he’ll call out National Guard if protests get violent
- COVID-related deaths edge toward 80 in the Mountain State