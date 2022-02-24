SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man was rescued in Scioto County after being stranded on a log by floodwaters on Wednesday.

Scioto County deputies say that they received a call at around 6:32 p.m. saying that a man was stranded on a log in the floodwaters of the Scioto River on State Route 104 at State Route 348.

Deputies, along with the Valley Township Fire Department, arrived at the location and found the man on a log and brush in the Scioto River just north of the State Route 348 bridge. The Portsmouth Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team and the Morgan Township Fire Department then took command of the incident.

Deputies say two teens and a 21-year-old man were, all Meonnites, were hunting for beaver when the 21-year-old was swept away in the floodwaters. They say that he had been in a kayak.

The Swift Water Rescue Team tried to rescue the man several times, but they were unable to reach him.

At this point, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded with a jet boat, and they were finally able to reach the stranded man and bring him to shore at around 11:58 p.m.

Deputies say that the man jumped from the boat once the rescue team had reached the shoreline and ran to the rescue squad for warmth. They say he refused to be taken to the hospital.