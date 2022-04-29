UPDATE: (11 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022) – Authorities say a kayaker is safely back on shore after a water rescue at the Poca Boat Ramp on Davis Drive.

According to City of Nitro Communications Director Joe Stevens. The incident began when the kayak started to sink.

Crews say the kayaker did have a life jacket and they were able to get him out of the water safely.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders are on the scene of a water rescue at the Poca Boat Ramp on Davis Drive.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, emergency crews from Poca requested assistance from Kanawha County to the scene. The St. Albans Fire Department’s Water Rescue Unit is on scene. City of Nitro Communications Director Joe Stevens says the Nitro Fire Department has also responded.

