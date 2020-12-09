Water service not affected by Optima chemical Plant explosion

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia American Water officials say customers do not have to worry about their water service being affected by the plant explosion at the Chemours Chemical Plant in Belle late Tuesday night .

Officials say West Virginia American Water’s Kanawha Valley water treatment plant is located along the Elk River, which is a separate source water supply from the chemical plant’s location along the Kanawha River.

At this time, no changes have occurred in the water quality leaving the company’s water treatment plants. No drinking water advisories have been issued from this incident.

Local agencies are working with West Virginia American Water to gather information needed to determine any future risks to its water systems and response actions.

The explosion happened at about 10p.m.. In an early morning release, the company said all its employees have been accounted for, and the units have been shut down while an investigation into the cause continues.

One person was died from injuries in the explosion, another 3 were injured.