FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Water testing will continue after a massive accident and chemical spill on the West Virginia Turnpike at the end of August to make sure the water is safe for residents.

The crash happened between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 and 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. near the 62.5 mile-marker of I-77 over the Skitter Creek Bridge. During the crash, the tractor-trailer flipped over the median barrier wall, blocking all northbound and southbound lanes, and causing damage to the median barrier.

More than 3,000 gallons of a heavily concentrated cleaning agent spilled into the area and into Paint Creek.

Kanawha County Commissioners say despite the testing on waterwells, they want more testing and communication with the community after some tests came back with no chemical detected.

Kanawha County is also involved in a lawsuit with the company who whose product was spilled. The driver, identified by authorities as Dennis Eugene West of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, was charged with DUI in the crash.