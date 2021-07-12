Waterline leak reported for over a week may be the cause of landslide

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A major landslide that happened on Sunday has left multiple homes in danger on Charleston’s West Side.

“One of them is a little old lady that lives across the street. And the fire department actually made her leave because they were worried her house was going to slide over the hill,” said John Myers, a neighboring business owner.

The landslide happened at about six p.m. Sunday evening on Washington Street West. Luckily no one was injured, but some neighbors believe this could have been avoided.

Courtesy: H. Ray Evans, Landslide on Charleston’s West Side

John Myers owns a business across the street and says he reported a waterline break a week ago on July 5th. But he’s not the only one who reported the water leak weeks before the landslide happened.

“The Department of Highways… spoke to the supervisor for them and the city official all told me they had contacted the water company as well,” said Myers.

“The water company had been contacted last week that it had been reported that there was a water leak there…so yes they were notified last week,” said Arlie Matney, the District One manager for the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The department of highways has continued to monitor the road to prevent any more sliding and damage. They say the gas and electricity were turned off immediately after the slide, but the water kept flowing.

“Last night at a little after nine the water company did send someone to the site,” said Matney.

Which were hours after the landslide.

“I just think the water company needs to be held a little bit accountable for the fact that a leak started and was let go for a week before the slide occurred,” said Myers.

We have reached out to West Virginia American Water about this incident and they have yet to respond.

