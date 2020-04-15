Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center confirms six additional COVID-19 cases

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Six more tests from Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center have come back positive for COVID-19.

This leaves the total confirmed cases at 39 patients and 33 employees.

According to a post on the home’s Facebook page, this completes the testing at the facility.

