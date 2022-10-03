WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating suspicious activity in the community and Wayne County Schools are making sure their parents and students are aware of the situation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Wayne County Schools, the WCSO notified school officials of a white, full-sized Ford van seen in public spaces, including near schools. Authorities say the van has black numbers “553” on the hood and back doors.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to immediately call 911. Authorities and school officials are urging parents to discuss avoiding suspicious vehicles with their children.