Wayne County couple stuck between a rock and a hard place

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – John and Phyllis Hendricks say they are stuck between a rock and a hard place, literally, and are struggling to get answers as to who’s responsible for removing some trees that are not on their property, but threatening their home in Wilsondale.

John said, “we’re afraid to go to sleep because of it, we don’t know when it’s going to come down, as soon as the leaves come out and it’s got some weight … it’s coming down.”

He says that the West Virginia Department of Highways removed a few boulders that were supporting the trees back in late January.

The WV DOH removed the rocks to repair a road slip-on Kelly Knob Road which created another problem for John and Phyllis.

With the next heavy rainfall or windy day, those trees might crush his home.

John contacted the WV DOH about this issue and was told it was the West Virginia Division of Forestry’s responsibility in removing the trees. The Division of Forestry told him it was the WV DOH’s responsibility.

He then contacted the Wayne County Commission and was told that that land is state property and was formerly owned by a coal mining company.

Hendricks said he’s getting the bureaucratic run-around as he nervously waits for some answers.

“I talked to a lawyer and he said ‘when the tree falls, call me and we’ll sue the h*ll out of the state’,” said John.

Wayne County Commissioner, Robert Pasley wrote in a statement, “this situation was created when the DOH moved a slip that had covered the road, leaving the trees in a precarious position. I believe that is justification for the DOH to also remove the trees.”

