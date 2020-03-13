Update: One dead in Lavalette restaurant shooting

UPDATE 3/13/2020 11:00 a.m.: Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says a woman was shot in the kitchen inside Tudor’s in Lavalette.

Thompson says to his knowledge, the woman was dead on arrival. The suspect allegedly came into the building, shot her, walked out. The suspect was apprehended in Cabell County.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirms a shooting has happened at the Tudor’s in Lavalette. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirms a shooting has happened at the Tudor’s in Lavalette.

The sheriff’s office says a call came in about half an hour ago saying a female had been shot. No suspect is in custody at this time according to the sheriff’s office.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories