Wayne County Fair postponed despite governor’s green light

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The 2020 Wayne County Fair, along with its pageant and horse show have has been postponed until 2021.

The Wayne County Fair Board says the decision comes based on the current pandemic and limited financial support due to the pandemic’s economic impact.

“As the Fair Board has watched the events of the last few months unfold, our concern over the health and wellbeing of our community has been an utmost priority. As such, we have come to a decision which is not easy or made lightly,” Fair board officials said. “The Wayne County WV Fair is one of the oldest fairs in the state and has endured through many challenges and changes over the years.”

The Fair Board says they are reviewing safe, alternative ways for Wayne County 4-H members to display their projects and will provide more information in the coming weeks.

