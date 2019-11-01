Wayne County legislator appointed to lead Senate committee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Wayne County Republican State Senator Mark Maynard has been chosen to lead a state Senate committee on government organization.
Senate President Mitch Carmichael on Wednesday named Maynard chairman of the Senate Government Organization Committee.
Maynard is currently the chairman of committees on economic development and natural resources. He was elected to the state Senate in 2014.
The post opened after the resignation of former Sen. Greg Boso. Boso left office last month because of scheduling conflicts with his other job as president of a forensic engineering firm in Alabama.
The organization committee handles legislation touching on various functions of government, including state licensing regulations and rules about government contracts.
