Wayne County man charged with multiple counts of sex abuse

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Wayne County man is facing sex abuse charges, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint says that a sexual assault that occurred in Genoa, West Virginia was reported on January 11, 2022.

A 15-year-old girl was given a forensic interview regarding a sexual assault that happened in Cabell County. The complaint says the girl disclosed that she was sexually assaulted by 67-year-old Chester Ray Adkins, of Genoa.

The complaint says the victim was forced to sleep in the same bed with Adkins and that he had initiated sexual contact with her since she was about 10 years old.

Adkins is charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 10 counts of first-degree sexual assault, and 10 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

He is being held at the Western Regional Jail on a cash-only $250,000 bond.