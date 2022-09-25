WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges after a brief police chase ended in a crash in a Wayne County field.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the incident began when deputies were called to the scene of an alleged domestic disturbance. Thompson says when deputies arrived on scene, they saw one of the individuals involved in the alleged disturbance in the parking lot with the hood of his vehicle up.

Deputies say the man, identified as Dustin Johnson, then saw the deputies, and fled in the vehicle while the hood was still up. According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson put his head out the window while driving to see where he was going around the hood.

According to Thompson, during the brief pursuit, Johnson struck a cattle gate and drove into a field. Deputies say he then hit his breaks and turned, which caused a police cruiser to hit his vehicle. The sheriff’s office says Johnson then lost control of the vehicle and crashed over an embankment.

Sheriff Thompson says during the arrest, deputies found suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Johnson faces charges of fleeing in a vehicle, expired operators, no insurance, obstructing and possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies say they also had warrants for Johnson for domestic assault and destruction of property.