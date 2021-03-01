Wayne County underwater due to heavy rain

WANYE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – With all the rain, Wayne County is just one of the many areas across the state finding itself under several feet of flood waters.

Residents say they can’t catch a break.

“It sucks, really bad,” Olive Bartram, Resident said.

Just two weeks ago, people lost power because of the snow and ice and power just got restored last week. Now this, water – water is everywhere.

“It’ll get up in the road and stuff, but this is probably the worst it’s been since I’ve been alive,” Aaron Queen, resident said.

Bartram lives in a trailer, surrounded by water from a nearby creek. She says her landlord called her early Monday morning telling her to get out.

“He lives over in Dunlow, and it was really high there and it’s coming down this way. So, he was like you guys need to pack up and go across the street,” Bartram said.

Howard Queen, born and raised in Wayne County, says workers used to monitor the creek, but not anymore.

“The creeks need to be dredged for one thing and they used to. We wouldn’t have seen this much water, but the Core of Engineer is not rotating it and letting it go. I know that’s what it is,” Queen said.

In times like this, people’s emotions are just like the water – high.

“In a panic really. Usually, how it gets up it doesn’t get in anybody’s houses and stuff. I got my mothers-in-law’s house pretty well under water. I just had to pull my trucks and my dad’s car out of the water.”

Howard Queen says he was prepared for more bad weather, but not this.

“This is something. I didn’t think it would get this high, but it sure fooled me, mother nature,” Howard said.

Neighbors say they hope the flooding will go away within two to three days.