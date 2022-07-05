LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An emotional week for people in Floyd County, with funerals and memorial services each day for the three officers and a police dog killed by a gunman last week. Tuesday, Deputy William Petry was laid to rest.

Leaders say the community is grieving and looking for ways to pay respect to the fallen officers.

Floyd County businesses and foundations say they have received help from people all across the United States. At a Sunday news conference, leaders announced more than $40,000 has already been collected to help the victims and their families. But more is needed.

In the midst of devastation, the Floyd County Community Foundation and local businesses are responding to a tragedy.

“Supporting the community in a time of need, sometimes we feel a little bit helpless when things like this happen and this is a way people can help”, the foundation’s community engagement officer Kathy King-Allen said.

Three officers were killed and several others injured when deputies served a warrant on Lance Storz, 49. This week, the officers will be laid to rest. The Floyd County community foundation is lending a hand by creating the Allen Crisis Fund.



“They are local board of advisors, and they respond to the need of the community and this need is enormous,” said King-Allen.



Along with the three officers killed in last Thursday night’s shooting, a police dog from the Floyd county sheriff’s office was also shot and killed.



“When I heard of Drago passing, I knew that was kind of my place to step in and help,” Sheena Maynard, owner of Lou’s Place for Pets said. “I mean he was ferocious and fearless and so strong and quick but he was a fluffy puppy when you have seen him.”



Donations are being accepted by the Kent Rose Foundation and Lou’s place for pets in honor of Drago, the K-9 officer.

“They will need to purchase a new K-9, the K-9 will need training, there will need to be a handler, equipment, a new vehicle, a new vest and the cost are going to be overwhelming so,” Maynard said.



Lou’s Place for Pets said they’ve already sold nearly 1,000 shirts to support the efforts to replace Drago. With 100% of the profits from shirt sales going toward helping the sheriff’s office.



“In the first 72 hours I have answered almost 800 people,” said Maynard.

The donation link is below if you’d like to share that in your story. Donate to the Floyd County (Allen) Crisis Fund here. Checks can also be mailed to Floyd County Community Foundation, PO Box 1734, Prestonsburg KY 41653.