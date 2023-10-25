BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – It was a scary situation for Ethan Hammons when he got a call Saturday morning that his apartment was on fire.

“Somebody I used to work with told me my apartment complex was on fire and to check on my wife and daughter,” Hammons says recounting his initial reaction to the news.

The apartment building along Wilkinson Street in Barboursville caught fire around 11:20 a.m. Hammons says he experienced a rollercoaster of emotions when he heard this and immediately started making calls.

“I was in a full-blown panic, honestly. Not too much was going on (in my head) besides I really hope my wife and daughter aren’t home,” Hammons says Wednesday afternoon.

Fortunately, his wife Valerie and their daughter Genevieve were out shopping when the fire started. Everyone else evacuated the building and no one was hurt.

The fire was contained to the Hammons’ apartment and once fire crews left the scene, they found all their belongings inside were destroyed.

Hammons says all their clothes, Genevieve’s toys, electronics, and furniture could not be recovered. Left without a home, they were able to find an apartment in Barboursville through family members but they still didn’t have a lot of essentials.

Now, four days later, most of their needs have been met with some help from people they didn’t even know.

Hammons says since the incident, community members have donated shoes, clothes, toiletries, and pretty much everything they needed. A GoFundMe was also set up which raised around $1,500 as of Wednesday night.

Hammons says this much support has been amazing. “I am honestly amazed at how many good people are in the world,” Hammons says after thanking the many strangers who offered a helping hand in their time of need.

Even though they may have lost all their belongings Hammons says they didn’t lose what’s most important, each other.

“Things can be replaced but I don’t know what I would have done if anything would have happened to my daughter,” Hammons says. For those interested in donating, the GoFundMe page can be found here.