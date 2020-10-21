‘We Back Blue’ campaign stops in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A group supporting law enforcement officers nationwide made a stop in Appalachian Power Park Tuesday night.

The group called “We Back Blue” has been traveling across the country, stopping in multiple cities, attempting to build support for local police officers.

One of the keynote speakers at tonight’s rally was St. Louis Police Sergeant Ann Dorn, whose husband David was a retired police officer shot and killed during a protest in June. She says she’s trying to raise awareness in his honor.

“I’m honoring him and I’m trying to promote peace across the country. You know police officers are human, we have a job to do, and for some reason people have taken in personal. I’m trying to figure out how to draw lines of communication between the community and the police department or between our government and officers. It’s all about showing mutual respect for each other. And when we can start loving and respecting each other again then maybe we can start healing our communities.” Sgt. Ann Dorn, Widow of Retired Captain David Dorn

Several others spoke at the event and while there were a handful of protesters, it did remain peaceful.

