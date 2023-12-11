TORNADO, WV (WOWK) – The Coal River Group has been a nonprofit volunteer organization since 2004, but the manager is hoping to start hiring full-time employees to maintain full operations.

Bill Currey co-founded the Coal River Group 19 years ago to clean and restore the Coal River, which runs for 88 miles through Kanawha, Boone and Lincoln Counties. In the two decades since, it has become a popular community spot for recreational activities like hiking, kayaking and fishing.

Currey said there are about 50 active volunteers who chip in when they are able. But in the 19 years since the formation of the nonprofit, Currey has seen about 70 of his fellow volunteers pass away.

Currey’s goal is to raise $50,000 to begin hiring full-time employees, to take responsibilities including accounting, IT and environmentalism. He said that will help maintain the sustainability of the organization in the short and long-term futures.

If the Coal River Group is unable to raise the funds, Currey said it is possible they will have to cut back on a few of their programs.

“It’s a very important program for all the Coal River, and we’ve cleaned them from one of the worst rivers in the nation to one of the cleanest rivers in the nation,” Currey said. “We just want to keep doing it, and we gotta have the staff to do it.”

David Rigsby grew up about a mile away from the river watershed and said one of his favorite pastimes is enjoying everything the park has to offer.

“Beautiful park, playgrounds, just good times for family activities,” Rigsby said. “Things we’re falling away from nowadays. Togetherness, a community hub. It’d be a pretty hard thing to lose something like this around the community.”

Currey said much of the group’s funding comes from organizations like the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and the Benedum Foundation.

Next year will mark the twentieth anniversary since the Coal River Group was founded.

To learn more, you can visit coalrivergroup.com.