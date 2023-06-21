CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Restaurant owners in Charleston say they’ve received phone calls from a man demanding a refund for orders that were never placed, and are warning their fellow business owners about the scam.

The owner of Loopy Leaf and the manager of Wheelhouse, both in Charleston, say they received an angry call from a man claiming to have ordered some of the most expensive items on their menu.

Sondra Kelley is the owner of the Loopy Leaf restaurant in downtown. She says the man claimed to buy two Big Beyond Burgers. She said it is one of the most expensive items on the menu, and it’s rare to see two of them on the same bill, let alone one. The man said he placed the order several days before the phone call to complain. He also says he lives in Florida.

The man angrily said the food was “beyond inedible,” according to Kelly.

Kelley says she went to check the restaurant’s sales history to find the bill, and the man immediately hung up the phone. According to Kelley, when she called him back, the man said he would tell his friends not to eat at Loopy Leaf.

“There’s not too many people out there who would treat a small restaurant owner or employee a certain way because I think the general public knows how hard of a business it is,” Kelley said. “It’s hard enough to make it without all that extra stuff happening.”

Jaime Morris is the manager of Wheelhouse in South Hills, and said she got a similar call from an angry caller three months ago, and again on Tuesday. She says the man claimed to order four grilled chicken sandwiches, and called them raw. Morris says she also went to check her bills to find the transaction, but the man hung up.

Morris says she’s seen this song and dance before as a restaurant manager, and feels relieved to have caught it out as a scam before issuing a refund.

“If this man can get two businesses a day just over a mean phone call, he’s banking money,” Morris said. “I said I can’t believe you guys are falling for this. I mean, we are in food. I’ve heard and seen it all. We don’t get very many complaints so we take them to heart.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, fake invoices are one of the most common scams that can target small businesses, especially restaurants.

If you think a scammer is trying to trick you, you can file a scam complaint at ftc.gov.