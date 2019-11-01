Weather delays resurfacing project on US 23

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) — A resurfacing project along US 23 in Boyd County that was supposed to be completed Friday evening has been delayed until Saturday or Monday, according to officials with the Kentucky Department of Highways.

Recent weather conditions are to blame for the delay. It’s all part of a 6-mile, $3,000,0000 dollar road project between 43rd Street in Ashland, and Center Street in Catlettsburg. The project includes new black-top, sidewalk, and curb repairs along the Country Music Highway.

Drivers should expect delays. As of Friday, November 1, crews were working on the inner lanes (left lanes) of US 23. Officials say crews will work through at least Saturday, November 2. If crews are unable to finish up work on Saturday, they will finish it up on Monday, November 4.