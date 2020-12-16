Weather postpones Santa’s visit to Winfield tonight

FILE – Santa Claus waves during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — Santa Claus has postponed his Wednesday night visit in several Winfield neighborhoods due to weather.

According to the Winfield Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook, Santa was supposed to visit nine locations including Mariner’s Landing, Winfield Way, Westland Estates, Riverdale Estates, Winfield Mobile Home Park, Brittany Point, Cash Lane, Elm Street and Berry Hills, but due to the weather, has rescheduled for Friday evening.

Santa is still expected to keep to his schedule Thursday, Dec. 17. He’s set to visit Woodbend Cove, Downtown Streets, Courtyard Estates, Radwin/Friendship Way, Woodland Forrest, Connie Lane, Beechwood Avenue, Hosanna Way/Long Street and Cane Creek.