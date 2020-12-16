Weather postpones Santa’s visit to Winfield tonight

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — Santa Claus has postponed his Wednesday night visit in several Winfield neighborhoods due to weather.
According to the Winfield Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook, Santa was supposed to visit nine locations including Mariner’s Landing, Winfield Way, Westland Estates, Riverdale Estates, Winfield Mobile Home Park, Brittany Point, Cash Lane, Elm Street and Berry Hills, but due to the weather, has rescheduled for Friday evening.
Santa is still expected to keep to his schedule Thursday, Dec. 17. He’s set to visit Woodbend Cove, Downtown Streets, Courtyard Estates, Radwin/Friendship Way, Woodland Forrest, Connie Lane, Beechwood Avenue, Hosanna Way/Long Street and Cane Creek.
