Wedding industry expecting a boom in second half of 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The wedding industry may have taken a hard hit in 2020 due to COVID-19, but experts are expecting it to come back tenfold in the second half of 2021.

“Things are buzzing, the weather outside is improving, there’s an energy in the air,” Belle Manjong, Owner of The Boutique said.

That energy in the air is love heading into the summer and the end of this year. Many 2020 brides had to cancel or postpone their wedding due to the pandemic, but as more people get vaccinated and stores re-open, brides are feeling comfortable proceeding with their plans. Especially, after President Biden’s announcement Tuesday saying fully vaccinated Americans can now gather outside without masks.

“Our first appointment this morning they’re going to be having their wedding in June outside in a tent, and they’re just so excited,” Manjong said.

Although we’re still in a pandemic, some wedding venues stayed consistent with bookings and are almost fully booked for the rest of the year.

“Things never really slowed down for us. We here at the Hale Street Center decided to adapt and overcome. So, we reduced the amount of people to the venue per the governor’s request,” Sherry Hall, a Wedding Planner Assistant and the Hale Street Center said.

Due to COVID-19, things within the wedding industry have changed like production time, new venues, and dress designs.

“They’re going for something simpler, cleaner, a bit more minimalistic and then you have brides who have survived COVID so they’re going all out and getting gowns with so many embellishments,” Manjong said.

Party favors at wedding venues have also changed along with mask wearing and social distancing for receptions.

“Instead of handing out bird seed to throw, we handed out hand sanitizer and face masks, we also did a lot of virtual reception and virtual ceremonies,” Hall said.

So, if you plan to get married this year, better start making the calls before everything is booked.

if you want to do all the unique festivities that go along with a wedding and want to wait, experts say next year could be a better option.

