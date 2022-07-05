CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia residents and visitors can chase waterfalls by traveling America’s first-ever statewide waterfall trail.
The trail will encourage people to get outside, reconnect with nature, and discover over two dozen waterfalls in the Mountain State. Travelers on the trail also have the chance to win prizes.
“We invite all travelers to put the West Virginia Waterfall Trail on their must-see list this summer and beyond,” said Chelsea Ruby, West Virginia Tourism Secretary. “Whether you reconnect with your favorite falls or find hidden gems, we want to reward your explorations with exclusive prizes that leave you eager to visit Almost Heaven again.”
Over 200 waterfalls can be found in West Virginia, and 29 of them are featured along the trail. Some of those waterfalls include Drawdy Falls in Boone County, Cathedral Falls in Fayette County and Blackwater Falls in Tucker County. The trail also features six waterfalls located in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, including Finn’s Falls and Sandstone Falls.
Several of the waterfall trail stops are within an hour and thirty minutes from Charleston, the Mountain State’s capital city.
Below is a full list of the 29 waterfalls on the statewide trail.
Southern West Virginia Waterfalls
The majority of Southern West Virginia waterfalls are in Fayette County, but some are located in Mercer, Raleigh, Wyoming counties and more.
The trail explores all sorts of waterfalls ranging from grottos tucked in the hills of a beloved Charleston park to cascades located just outside of a historic ghost town.
BRUSH CREEK FALLS
Location: Athens
County: Mercer
Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley.
CAMPBELL FALLS
Location: Camp Creek State Park and Forest
County: Mercer
Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley
CATHEDRAL FALLS
Location: Gauley Bridge
County: Fayette
Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley
COONSKIN PARK GROTTO
Location: Charleston
County: Kanawha
Region: Metro Valley
DRAWDY FALLS
Location: Peytona
County: Boone
Region: Hatfield McCoy Mountains
DUNLOUP FALLS
Location: Thurmond Road (WV-25)
County: Fayette
Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley
GLADE CREEK GRIST MILL FALLS
Location: Babcock State Park
County: Fayette
Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley
KANAWHA FALLS
Location: Glen Ferris
County: Fayette
Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley
MARSH FORK FALLS AND BLACK FORK FALLS
Location: Twin Falls Resort State Park
County: Wyoming
Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley
MASH FORK FALLS
Location: Camp Creek State Park
County: Mercer
Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley
MILL CREEK OF HAWKS NEST
Location: Hawks Nest State Park
County: Fayette County
Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley
TURKEY CREEK FALLS
Location: Hawks Nest State Park
County: Fayette
Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley
(All photos courtesy of the West Virginia Department of Tourism)
Waterfalls in New River Gorge National Park
The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is the newest U.S. national park; the 63rd to be exact. It is located in Southern West Virginia and spans three counties: Fayette, Raleigh and Summers.
A total of six waterfalls can be found in the park within secluded coves or at the end of scenic trails.
BIG BRANCH FALLS
Location: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
County: Raleigh County
Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley
BUTCHER BRANCH FALLS
Location: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
County: Fayette
Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley
FINN’S FALLS
Location: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
County: Fayette
Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley
GLADE CREEK FALLS
Location: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
County: Raleigh
Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley
SANDSTONE FALLS
Location: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
County: Raleigh
Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley
Note: There are ADA-accessible views at Sandstone Falls.
Other West Virginia Waterfalls
While most falls on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail are in Southern West Virginia, there are also some located in other regions such as Mountain Lakes, Mountaineer Country and Potomac Highlands.
In fact, West Virginia’s tallest waterfall, Blackwater Falls, is located in the Potomac Highlands region. The falls plunge about 57 feet over a rocky cliff at approximately 250 to 550 cubic feet per second.
BLACKWATER FALLS
Location: Blackwater Falls State Park
County: Tucker
Region: Potomac Highlands
ELAKALA FALLS
Location: Blackwater Falls State Park
County: Tucker
Region: Potomac Highlands
FALLS OF HILLS CREEK
Location: Monongahela National Forest
County: Pocahontas
Region: Potomac Highlands
FALLS OF PENDLETON
Location: Blackwater Falls State Park
County: Tucker
Region: Potomac Highlands
HIGH FALLS OF CHEAT
Location: Monongahela National Forest
County: Randolph
Region: Potomac Highlands
MILL CREEK FALLS OF KUMBRABOW
Location: Kumbrabow State Forest
County: Randolph
Region: Potomac Highlands
MUDDY CREEK FALLS
Location: Muddy Creek Park
County: Preston
Region: Mountaineer Country
OGLEBAY FALLS
Location: Oglebay Park
County: Ohio
Region: Northern Panhandle
SENECA CREEK FALLS
Location: Monongahela National Forest
County: Pendleton
Region: Potomac Highlands
UPPER AND LOWER FALLS OF HOLLY RIVER
Location: Holly River State Park
County: Webster
Region: Mountain Lakes
VALLEY FALLS
Location: Valley Falls State Park
County: Marion
Region: Mountaineer Country
WHITAKER FALLS
Location: Elk River
County: Webster-Randolph county line
Region: Mountain Lakes
Note: There are ADA-accessible views at Blackwater Falls, Falls of Hills Creek and Valley Falls.
How to participate and win swag
Waterfall Passport
To get started, visit the West Virginia Tourism waterfall webpage and register to have the trail passport sent to a smartphone. Travelers can stamp their passports by checking in at each location as they explore over two dozen waterfalls.
Prizes
The West Virginia Department of Tourism says “the more you explore, the more you earn.” They are rewarding waterfall chasers with exclusive gear along their journey:
- Check in at three or more waterfalls and receive a custom sticker;
- Check in at 10 or more waterfalls and receive an aluminum water bottle;
- Check in at 20 or more waterfalls and receive a waterfall wanderer t-shirt.
“From simple boardwalks to hilly treks, we want to make your efforts to experience our falls worth every mile. While out and about on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail, be sure to post photos of your explorations on social media using #AlmostHeaven.”Chelsea Ruby, West Virginia Tourism Secretary
For more information on each location, visit the West Virginia Tourism webpage about the West Virginia Waterfall Trail. A map and more photos can also be viewed at that link.