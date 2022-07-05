CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia residents and visitors can chase waterfalls by traveling America’s first-ever statewide waterfall trail.

The trail will encourage people to get outside, reconnect with nature, and discover over two dozen waterfalls in the Mountain State. Travelers on the trail also have the chance to win prizes.

“We invite all travelers to put the West Virginia Waterfall Trail on their must-see list this summer and beyond,” said Chelsea Ruby, West Virginia Tourism Secretary. “Whether you reconnect with your favorite falls or find hidden gems, we want to reward your explorations with exclusive prizes that leave you eager to visit Almost Heaven again.”

Over 200 waterfalls can be found in West Virginia, and 29 of them are featured along the trail. Some of those waterfalls include Drawdy Falls in Boone County, Cathedral Falls in Fayette County and Blackwater Falls in Tucker County. The trail also features six waterfalls located in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, including Finn’s Falls and Sandstone Falls.

Several of the waterfall trail stops are within an hour and thirty minutes from Charleston, the Mountain State’s capital city.

Below is a full list of the 29 waterfalls on the statewide trail.

Southern West Virginia Waterfalls

The majority of Southern West Virginia waterfalls are in Fayette County, but some are located in Mercer, Raleigh, Wyoming counties and more.

The trail explores all sorts of waterfalls ranging from grottos tucked in the hills of a beloved Charleston park to cascades located just outside of a historic ghost town.

BRUSH CREEK FALLS Location: Athens County: Mercer Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley.

CAMPBELL FALLS Location: Camp Creek State Park and Forest County: Mercer Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley

CATHEDRAL FALLS Location: Gauley Bridge County: Fayette Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley

COONSKIN PARK GROTTO Location: Charleston County: Kanawha Region: Metro Valley

DRAWDY FALLS Location: Peytona County: Boone Region: Hatfield McCoy Mountains

DUNLOUP FALLS Location: Thurmond Road (WV-25) County: Fayette Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley

GLADE CREEK GRIST MILL FALLS Location: Babcock State Park County: Fayette Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley

KANAWHA FALLS Location: Glen Ferris County: Fayette Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley

MARSH FORK FALLS AND BLACK FORK FALLS Location: Twin Falls Resort State Park County: Wyoming Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley

MASH FORK FALLS Location: Camp Creek State Park County: Mercer Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley

MILL CREEK OF HAWKS NEST Location: Hawks Nest State Park County: Fayette County Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley

TURKEY CREEK FALLS Location: Hawks Nest State Park County: Fayette Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley

(All photos courtesy of the West Virginia Department of Tourism)

Waterfalls in New River Gorge National Park

The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is the newest U.S. national park; the 63rd to be exact. It is located in Southern West Virginia and spans three counties: Fayette, Raleigh and Summers.

A total of six waterfalls can be found in the park within secluded coves or at the end of scenic trails.

BIG BRANCH FALLS Location: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve County: Raleigh County Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley

BUTCHER BRANCH FALLS Location: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve County: Fayette Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley

FINN’S FALLS Location: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve County: Fayette Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley

GLADE CREEK FALLS Location: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve County: Raleigh Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley

SANDSTONE FALLS Location: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve County: Raleigh Region: New River-Greenbrier Valley

Note: There are ADA-accessible views at Sandstone Falls.

Other West Virginia Waterfalls

While most falls on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail are in Southern West Virginia, there are also some located in other regions such as Mountain Lakes, Mountaineer Country and Potomac Highlands.

In fact, West Virginia’s tallest waterfall, Blackwater Falls, is located in the Potomac Highlands region. The falls plunge about 57 feet over a rocky cliff at approximately 250 to 550 cubic feet per second.

BLACKWATER FALLS Location: Blackwater Falls State Park County: Tucker Region: Potomac Highlands

ELAKALA FALLS Location: Blackwater Falls State Park County: Tucker Region: Potomac Highlands

FALLS OF HILLS CREEK Location: Monongahela National Forest County: Pocahontas Region: Potomac Highlands

FALLS OF PENDLETON Location: Blackwater Falls State Park County: Tucker Region: Potomac Highlands

HIGH FALLS OF CHEAT Location: Monongahela National Forest County: Randolph Region: Potomac Highlands

MILL CREEK FALLS OF KUMBRABOW Location: Kumbrabow State Forest County: Randolph Region: Potomac Highlands

MUDDY CREEK FALLS Location: Muddy Creek Park County: Preston Region: Mountaineer Country

OGLEBAY FALLS Location: Oglebay Park County: Ohio Region: Northern Panhandle

SENECA CREEK FALLS Location: Monongahela National Forest County: Pendleton Region: Potomac Highlands

UPPER AND LOWER FALLS OF HOLLY RIVER Location: Holly River State Park County: Webster Region: Mountain Lakes

VALLEY FALLS Location: Valley Falls State Park County: Marion Region: Mountaineer Country

WHITAKER FALLS Location: Elk River County: Webster-Randolph county line Region: Mountain Lakes

Note: There are ADA-accessible views at Blackwater Falls, Falls of Hills Creek and Valley Falls.

How to participate and win swag

Waterfall Passport

To get started, visit the West Virginia Tourism waterfall webpage and register to have the trail passport sent to a smartphone. Travelers can stamp their passports by checking in at each location as they explore over two dozen waterfalls.

Prizes

The West Virginia Department of Tourism says “the more you explore, the more you earn.” They are rewarding waterfall chasers with exclusive gear along their journey:

Check in at three or more waterfalls and receive a custom sticker;

Check in at 10 or more waterfalls and receive an aluminum water bottle;

Check in at 20 or more waterfalls and receive a waterfall wanderer t-shirt.

“From simple boardwalks to hilly treks, we want to make your efforts to experience our falls worth every mile. While out and about on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail, be sure to post photos of your explorations on social media using #AlmostHeaven.” Chelsea Ruby, West Virginia Tourism Secretary

For more information on each location, visit the West Virginia Tourism webpage about the West Virginia Waterfall Trail. A map and more photos can also be viewed at that link.