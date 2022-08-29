MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways.
According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, Aug. 26.
“Due to its condition, we were inspecting it every year instead of every two years to ensure the safety of the people using the bridge,” said WVDOH State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown, P.E.
The existing Capehart Bridge is on Tribble Road crossing 13-Mile Creek near the Capehart Community. It was built in 1972, and has been under weight restrictions since 2016. The DOH says about 300 vehicles cross the bridge each day.
Officials say the contract for the bridge was awarded to R.K. Construction Inc., with a bid of $1,732,069. The funding for the project is being paid through the Roads to Prosperity program.
“Roads to Prosperity funding will allow us to replace this bridge many years sooner than if we had to keep maintaining this structure,” Brown said.
According to the DOH, traffic will continue using Capehart Bridge while a new bridge is being built.
Traffic will continue to use the existing bridge until the new span can be built.
Additional contracts awarded throughout the state this month include:
- A. Merante Contracing Inc. was awarded a contract for a project to build ADA ramps in Marion and Monongalia counties – $556,500.
- SMH Construction Company Inc. was awarded a contract for a project to replace the Freemansburg Arch Bridge in Lewis County – $978,036.37.
- IVS Hydro Inc. was awarded a contract for a bridge deck overlay project on the Elbys Bridge in Ohio County – $1,078,245.
- Kokosing Construction Company Inc. was awarded a contract for a project to replace the Fourth Street Arch Bridge in Lewis County – $4,324,271.87.
- Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was awarded a contract for a project to replace guardrails along Corridor H in Grant and Hardy counties – $6,874,735.01.
- West Virginia Paving Inc. was awarded a contract for a paving project on Interstate 64 between Lewisburg and the Greenbrier River in Greenbrier County – $3,210,436.05.
- Kelly Paving Inc. was awarded a contract for project to install ADA ramps in Marshall County – $280,000.
- Mountaineer Contractors Inc. was awarded a contract for a paving project between Cheat Lake and Coopers Rock in Monongalia County – $7,96,422.24.
- West Virginia Paving Inc. was awarded a contract for a paving project on Interstate 64 between the MacCorkle Avenue and Oakwood Road exits in Kanawha County – $18,647,037.50.
- LMS Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for a sidewalk renovation project in Shinnston in Harrison County – $156,446.
- R.K. Construction Inc. was awarded another contract for a streetscape project in Mt. Hope in Fayette County – $110,792.58.
- R.K. Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for a project to build ADA ramps in McDowell and Mercer counties – $903,407.
- Elite Contracting Inc. was awarded a contract for a cleaning and painting project on the Robert Byrd Memorial Bridge in Brooke County – $1,482,621.
- RAM Construction Services of Michigan Inc. was awarded a contract for a project to put down high friction pavement on WV 22 westbound in Brooke County – $523,232.36.
- Pritchard Signal & Light Company was awarded a contract for a project to install traffic signals on Maple Fork Road in Raleigh County – $270,763.