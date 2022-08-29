MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways.

According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, Aug. 26.

“Due to its condition, we were inspecting it every year instead of every two years to ensure the safety of the people using the bridge,” said WVDOH State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown, P.E.

The existing Capehart Bridge is on Tribble Road crossing 13-Mile Creek near the Capehart Community. It was built in 1972, and has been under weight restrictions since 2016. The DOH says about 300 vehicles cross the bridge each day.

Officials say the contract for the bridge was awarded to R.K. Construction Inc., with a bid of $1,732,069. The funding for the project is being paid through the Roads to Prosperity program.

“Roads to Prosperity funding will allow us to replace this bridge many years sooner than if we had to keep maintaining this structure,” Brown said.

According to the DOH, traffic will continue using Capehart Bridge while a new bridge is being built.

