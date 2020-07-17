We’re back to full power!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As many of our viewers know, WOWK was required by the Federal Communications Communication to change frequencies.
This required our viewers who use over-the-air antennas to rescan their TV’s to get the new signal.
Today, WOWK TV went to full power on our new antenna and rescan your televisions one more time.
We think you’ll like what you see…and thank you for your patience.
For detailed descriptions on how to rescan just visit: https://www.wowktv.com/wowkrescan/.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
