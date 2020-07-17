We’re back to full power!

Local News

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) As many of our viewers know, WOWK was required by the Federal Communications Communication to change frequencies.

This required our viewers who use over-the-air antennas to rescan their TV’s to get the new signal.

Today, WOWK TV went to full power on our new antenna and rescan your televisions one more time.

We think you’ll like what you see…and thank you for your patience.

WOWK 13 rescan

For detailed descriptions on how to rescan just visit: https://www.wowktv.com/wowkrescan/.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS