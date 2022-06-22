WEST HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter, who knows all too well the importance of smoke detectors, experienced the lifesaving device in action, firsthand.

Rocky Webb, a lieutenant with the West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department, woke up Tuesday to the sound of a smoke alarm as his home filled with smoke and flames.

Webb wasted no time and was able to get out safely.

Unfortunately, the home and all of Webb’s belongings were destroyed.

The fire is still under investigation but crews are suspecting it could be something electrical.

Rocky’s mother also lives in the home but was in the hospital at the time of the fire.

The West Hamlin VFD set up a GoFundMe page to help them.