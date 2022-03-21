WEST HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – We have an update on a little girl whose big health struggles we’ve been following.

Earlier this month, we were there as 3-year-old Piper King came home to West Hamlin after spending two months in the hospital in Columbus after a fall. That fall revealed another condition called severe Chiari Malformation, and it has her fighting for her ability to walk again.

Now Piper’s aunt tells WOWK 13 News she’s back in the hospital in Columbus. Her aunt says this time she’s fighting an infection and pneumonia. Piper’s family says they hope she will be home as soon as tomorrow and are thankful for all of the prayers they’ve received.

Piper’s initial injury happened Jan. 14, 2022, when she fell while playing on her Leo Mat. She was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital where her severe Chiari Malformation was diagnosed and then transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Her family says the condition made her injury worse than it could have been. They didn’t know about the condition because Piper is still too young to be tested for it.