West Side clinic helping save lives since opening in June

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Activists on Charleston’s West Side have been pushing for equal healthcare for everyone in the community. West Virginia Health Right opened a second clinic on the West Side to get it done.

The clinic has been open for about two months now. It opened on June 1, and staff say things started out slow, but are starting to pick up. Within a short five weeks, West Virginia Health Right opened this clinic to try to combat health disparities and the clinic has already likely saved a life.

“One lady that came in that had went to a couple of other providers and couldn’t get seen for whatever reason and we found out she had really high blood pressure, sent her to the hospital and she ended up being diagnosed with multiple blockages,” Angie Settle, CEO of West Virginia Health Right said.

On average, the clinic sees around 15 to 20 patients a day, which is expected for a new clinic.

“We see a little bit of everything, anywhere from blood pressure, diabetes issues. We also do family planning, smoking sensation, we have a substance abuse counselor here. We also assist with any type of behavioral health,” Luciana Britton, a Registered Nurse who works at West Virginia Health Right.

Staff say things are going better than expected and want patients to feel comfortable coming to see a health care provider.

“We treat everybody like family. So, when they come in, we greet them, we talk to them, we want to get to know them. We let them know we’re not here only for their physical health, but their overall health,” Britton said.

Although the clinic may be small, they still have room for more people.

“We have plenty of room to take more patients. We’re doing well where we are. Staff love it, very enthusiastic and caring and just excited,” Settle said.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.