West Side residents want more police presence after near-fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Residents at a Charleston apartment building say they’re scared for their safety after gunshots rang out in broad daylight Monday.

It happened near Central Avenue and Park Street after an 18-year-old reportedly made a hand gesture at a car — that’s when police say 30-year-old Dana Stephenson fired, putting some residents in the Jarrett Terrace apartment building in the crossfire.

As Charleston police continue to search for the suspect, some residents at the Jarrett Terrace apartments in Charleston’s westside say they narrowly escaped death.

“We had a 91-year-old resident who we all consider the matron and the bullet came through, you can see where it hit the glass, and it just went over her head,” said Starlet Armstrong.

It was one of several rounds police say Stephenson fired at an 18-year old victim Monday, and then ran away.

While no one was injured, Armstrong says it was close.

“Had the bullet that came through this that you’re leaning on that hit it instead, it would’ve obviously killed her,” she said.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Stephenson.

They also say that residents who feel unsafe can always call the police for additional patrols.

But for Armstrong, calling a patrol isn’t enough.

“They need to come and park their cruiser here, make themselves known.”

Meanwhile, the building’s resident council president Pamela Harper, says it’s hard to plan activities when there’s a bullet hole at the activity center.

Harper says a lot needs to change.

“Where do you want me to start? They’ve gotta start — they’ve started — cleaning out the meth apartments, we’ve gotta get to the cops, we need a beat cop to walk around once in a while in the middle of the daylight because that’s when everything happens,” she said.

Residents say it’s not fair for them to have to barricade themselves in their homes because they feel unsafe in their own building.

“I have grandchildren, I have eight, and they want to come and see me now that COVID is over — I will not let them come here,” said Armstrong.

The number to call the Charleston Police Department is 304-348-6400.

