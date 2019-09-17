West Virginia adds ‘big data’ to economic development

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia Public Education Collaborative, WV Forward and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation hosted the second annual Focus Forward: Preparing Today for the West Virginia of Tomorrow symposium today.

As a unique event designed to link education and economic development, Focus Forward gathered more than 150 decision-makers along with state and national experts to address emerging workforce needs. The symposium not only offered opportunities to forge dynamic partnerships, it served as a launchpad to consider what skillsets are needed to increase job growth in this rapidly evolving world.

“We need to make sure current and upcoming jobs can be filled by a trained, ready, and available workforce,” said Donna Peduto and Rochelle Goodwin of the WVPEC and WV Forward, respectively. “This is the only event that pulls in state leaders in education and training with economic drivers who understand needed skills for growth sectors like the knowledge economy. By joining education and economic development professionals in a conversation to align skills and job needs, we are identifying key actions to best connect talent to jobs today and tomorrow.”

Experts agreed that the era of big data is here. They expressed that the more government, education and business understand innovative approaches to use and share large volumes of knowledge and information, the more West Virginia can compete, grow and prosper in this revolutionary age.