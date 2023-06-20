TEXAS (WOWK) – A line mechanic from Milton, West Virginia, has died while responding to storm restoration in Texas.

According to Appalachian Power, the lineman died Monday, June 19, 2023, in Marshall, Texas. The company has not identified the lineman at this time. Texas officials tell Nexstar’s KETK the death is believed to be heat-related.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of this valued member of our team, and our hearts go out to his family and colleagues. Out of respect for family and coworkers, no further details are available at this time. Appalachian Power

According to Nexstar’s KETK, the 35-year-old lineman had told co-workers he was feeling overheated and not well. He was then taken back to his hotel to cool off, rehydrate and get a medical evaluation.

When the lineman said he was feeling better, he stayed in the room to recover while his coworkers returned to work, officials told KETK. Officials say his hotel roommate returned later that day to find him unresponsive on the floor and called for medical assistance.

Emergency crews attempted to revive the lineman, but he was pronounced dead at the hotel, officials told KETK.

No further information is being released at this time.