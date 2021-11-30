West Virginia American Water acquires Page-Kincaid PSD’s water distribution system

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia American Water announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Page-Kincaid Public Service District’s water distribution system.

The Page-Kincaid Public Service District, which served approximately 650 customers in Fayette County, WV, will now be full customers of West Virginia American Water.

West Virginia American Water started supplying water to Page-Kincaid residents in Dec. 2020, according to a press release. They say over the past year, residents have been receiving water from West Virginia American Water, even though the system was still being maintained by Paige-Kincaid. The company owns and operates the system as part of its New River system, West Virginia American Water says.

Officials say that customers in the Page-Kincaid Public Service District have struggled to maintain high-quality water and adequate customer service. They say that residents have been wanting a sale to West Virginia American Water due to these issues.

“We are very pleased to finally close this sale for the residents of Page-Kincaid, and we look forward to providing safe, reliable water service to this area for many years to come,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water.

Burton says they have already invested more than $7 million in the Page-Kincaid water distribution system and he says they will continue to make investments to maintain quality.

West Virginia American Water says they established an interconnection between the company’s water lines in Fayette County and the district’s water system.

West Virginia American Water says that the average Page-Kincaid resident using 3,000 gallons of water should expect to receive a water bill of approximately $52.36 per month. For customers in need of assistance paying their water bills, they are encouraged to call customer service at 1-800-685-8660 or learn more on the company’s website.